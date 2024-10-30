COMMITMENT: Arizona adds 2025 Bay Area OL recruit Louis Akpa

Traditional thinking among college coaches is that you build a team from the inside out. Yes, skill position players matter, but if you can have a strong offensive and defensive line then you'll be in a good spot.

UA has added the next piece to a 2025 group that is now four players deep. Three-star offensive tackle Louis Apka announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday following a weekend visit to Tucson.

In his first season leading Arizona's program, Brent Brennan has focused on building the Wildcats' offensive line to solidify the future of the position group.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound prospect from Serra High School in San Mateo, California represents the latest Bay Area recruit to join Brennan's program. Since arriving at Arizona, Brennan and his staff have often looked to their former home for recruiting connections and Akpa is the latest to decide to make the move from Northern California down to the desert.

Akpa is the third Bay Area recruit to announce his pledge to UA in the 2025 class along with offensive lineman Losipini Tupou (San Francisco-Archbishop Riordan) and tight end Kellan Ford (Danville-Monte Vista).

Quarterback commit Robert McDaniel (Hughson) is another commit from Northern California.

It is not just that connection to the general Bay Area that has been a help for the Wildcats under Brennan. Akpa is just the latest Serra prospect to join the program under the first-year staff.

Freshman running back Jabari Mann signed with UA earlier in the year and joined the program this summer after graduating from the Bay Area high school.

Along with Akpa and Tupou, the Wildcats hold commitments from offensive line recruits Sione Tohi and Javian Goo. Phoenix-Mountain Pointe recruit Kaleb Jones is listed as an offensive lineman but will play defense at UA.

UA offensive line coach Josh Oglesby and the staff moved quickly with Akpa after offering him just over a month ago. It eventually led to his visit over the weekend and a commitment Wednesday.

The Wildcats had to beat out a number of other programs including fellow Big 12 members Iowa State and BYU plus Minnesota, Boise State, Washington State, San Diego State, Cal and Oregon State among others.

Arizona now sits at 21 commitments in Brennan's first full recruiting class with the program and is now ranked 36th overall by Rivals. That is good enough for fourth in the Big 12 rankings.