Dates, locations set for 2025 Rivals Camp Series

The 13th season of the Rivals Camp Series features four camps and eight combines, culminating with the Rivals Five-Star showcase event.

Athletes who take part in the Rivals Camps are coached by top former NFL and college players and coaches, and compete against the best college football prospects in their region in one-on-one drills.

More than 500 current NFL players participated in the Rivals Camp Series. The RCS alum list includes Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Aidan Hutchinson, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence and so many more of today's biggest NFL stars.

In fact, seven of the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and five of the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are Rivals Camp Series alums. A combined 31 first-round picks in the past two drafts alone participated in the Rivals Camp Series.