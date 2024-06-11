Washington State is building momentum on the recruiting trail as the summer approaches. Monday, the Cougars added another piece to their 2025 class when two-star defensive end Lucan Amituanai announced his commitment to WSU following an official visit to Pullman over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is the fourth commitment in the class for the Cougs and the second prospect at his position to commit to WSU in the cycle alongside Luke Webb.

The Elk Grove, California standout defensive end picked WSU over offers from Boise State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Sacramento State and Wyoming among others.

The newest Wazzu commit was credited with 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception in 2023.