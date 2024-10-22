Duke snags Nikolas Khamenia

in other news
Border League: Top performers from day two
Two of the standouts were 2025 SG Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) and 2026 SG Brandon McCoy.Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Scouting Report: DT Tomuhini Topui
Here is an extensive scouting report on new Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui by Rivals Oregon publisher Scott Reed.
Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) knows it’s time and he will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Who's the next great Alabama DB from CA, the next 1,000-yd rusher at Ore., & the next great Polynesian LB at Notre Dame?
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
QB Brady Edmunds (Huntington Beach) visits Texas & it's the Longhorns' chance to rise to the top of his list of three.
in other news
Border League: Top performers from day two
Two of the standouts were 2025 SG Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) and 2026 SG Brandon McCoy.Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Scouting Report: DT Tomuhini Topui
Here is an extensive scouting report on new Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui by Rivals Oregon publisher Scott Reed.
Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) knows it’s time and he will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.
Blue Devils pick up commitment from 6-8 wing
Duke moved in and snagged a commitment from Nikolas Khamenia, adding the 6-8 wing to its Class of 2025 with the Boozer twins.
Khamenia, ranked the No. 19 player in the Rivals150, committed to the Blue Devils on Tuesday afternoon. He joins Cameron and Cayden Boozer in Duke’s class, which was already No. 1 in the team rankings.
Khamenia was down to Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga and as early as Tuesday morning, word was that UCLA would be the pick.
Instead, he’s headed to a Duke program that has picked up three commits in the last 12 days — granted, two of them are obviously twins.
The 6-8, 175-pounder was offered by Duke in late June and visited in the middle of September.