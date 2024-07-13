Brandon Arrington has a rare set of skills.

The native Californian stands 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, but it isn't just his size — or his ability to play both sides of the football — that has many Power 4 programs enamored. It's his elite speed that truly separates Arrington from the crowd, both literally and metaphorically. The rising junior is already capable of going below 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash and has the intent to compete in collegiate track. But football will be his primary ticket, and he already holds over two dozen FBS scholarship offers.

Arrington is a weapon as a wideout, and he's a playmaker in the secondary. He's also a special teams ace who's a threat to take it to the house any time he's called upon in the return game. He's got Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and many other college football titans chasing his commitment. But there's one program, and one coach, that has made the strongest relational impression on Arrington thus far.