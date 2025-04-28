Five-star CB Havon Finney Jr. commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from five-star CB recruit, Havon Finney Jr. He becomes the third defensive back commit in the 2026 class, joining four-stars Dylan Purter and Aiden Hall .

Finney Jr. is 6-foot-3, 170-pounds and is a native of Chatsworth, California. The Sierra Canyon standout ranks as the 17th best recruit and 2nd best cornerback in the 2026 class.

Since returning to LSU, Corey Raymond has been red hot on the recruiting trail. In 2025, he played a massive role in getting five-star DJ Pickett and four-stars Jhase Thomas, Aidan Anding and Jacob Bradford to come to Baton Rouge. Now, he's nabbed another out of state five-star in 2026.

LSU's 2026 class, which has 10 commits thus far, ranks third in the country. They are just one of two teams (Ohio State) with multiple five-stars, and they're the only team with three: Finney Jr., Richard Anderson and Tristen Keys.

Brian Kelly and his staff are assembling a special recruiting class in 2026. They were on their way to signing the No. 1 recruiting class last year, but they ended up losing out on two five-star commits, Bryce Underwood and Dakorien Moore, both for NIL reasons.

As always, it's going to be tough to keep these guys committed. They've always excelled at building relationships with these players in the past, and now they have the NIL support they should need to help hold onto these five-stars.