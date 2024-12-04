Four-star LB Madden Faraimo signs with Notre Dame over USC

Notre Dame football pulled another elite linebacker out of California.

The Irish landed five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa out of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco in the 2024 class. And for months it seemed like the Irish were the top contender to add four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo to their 2025 class.

The late buzz around the 6-foot-3, 233-pound senior at San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic suggested Faraimo may opt to stay closer to home and sign with USC on Wednesday. But that didn't happen. Faraimo signed with the Irish on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Marcus Freeman announced at his press conference.

Faraimo didn't even make a public announcement of his own as of Wednesday afternoon. He let Freeman share the news with world.

"It's been a really good morning," Freeman said to open his press conference. "Just got a call about 10, 15 minutes ago as we were coming over here that Madden Faraimo, his papers just came in and he signed. So that was a huge get for us that obviously came down to the last minute."

Faraimo made his official visit to USC this past weekend, which coincided with Notre Dame beating the Trojans, 49-35, in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was Faraimo's third time watching a Notre Dame victory in person after attending Irish home wins over Louisville and Florida State earlier this season.

Notre Dame's pursuit of Faraimo started with a scholarship offer on St. Patrick's Day in 2023 as part of the program's Pot of Gold Day. After Faraimo's first visit to Notre Dame in June of that year, it became clear how much of a priority he would become for the Irish.

With every ensuing visit, which reached five, Faraimo seemed to grow more comfortable with the idea of making the long-distance decision of joining Notre Dame's program. The Irish have been recruiting linebackers at a high level under head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator Al Golden and linebackers coach Max Bullough. And seeing Viliamu-Asa play as a freshman should have only given Faraimo more reason to buy into his fit at Notre Dame.

USC had an even longer connection with Faraimo. The Trojans offered the in-state standout in 2022, and his older brother, Matt, played volleyball at USC from 2017-20. Faraimo's older sister, chose to stay in state as well as a softball player at UCLA from 2019-23. So, it wasn't going to be easy to get Madden to leave California.

USC will be looking to replace both of its starting linebackers from the 2024 season with Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold exhausting their NCAA eligibility. That could have presented a clearer path to early playing time with the Trojans.

Freeman challenged Faraimo to choose hard. During conversations Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Faraimo still hadn't made up his mind. Then he made the call to Notre Dame.

"Well, I heard Coach Freeman screaming, so I didn't know if something was going on," said Notre Dame football general manager Chad Bowden. "I really wanted to check on him. But no, we were fired up. The whole staff came out. Everyone was hugging each other. It was a really special moment, a moment I'll never forget."

The message Faraimo gave Freeman really resonated with him.

"He said, 'Coach, I chose God,'" Freeman relayed. "I thought that was a powerful statement and speaks volumes about the young man and his family. One of those ones that came down to the last minute, and until the papers came in, you still were on pins and needles."