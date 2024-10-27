Four-star LB Samu Moala breaks down Texas A&M pledge

There was so much that Samu Moala liked about Texas A&M but one thing especially stood out that helped the 2026 four-star linebacker make his decision.





“The coaches,” Moala said.





“They’re real and genuine and they have a plan for me. It was a great win. I saw the players really lock in and trust each other to get the job done.”





On Sunday, the Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger standout committed to Texas A&M over USC, Notre Dame, Michigan and many others in his recruitment.





It was a huge day for the Aggies - after defeating LSU on Saturday night - as they landed pledges from Moala, 2026 four-star receiver Aaron Gregory and 2026 four-star defensive end Jordan Carter, both from Georgia.





Things really started to take a turn in Moala’s recruitment after a summer visit.





The four-star linebacker loved his summer trip to College Station and that’s when things started turning in the right direction for the Aggies.





“It’s a brotherhood over there at Texas A&M,” Moala said. “When I went to visit in July, I loved everything about it and so did my parents.”





RIVALS REACTION





Moala has been a big name in Southern California since he was in middle school and he’s been super productive in high school, one of the rare stars who still plays at a city school and not in the elite private league.





Over the years, Moala has played all the spots at linebacker and he’s now grown big enough to be used as an edge rusher as well.





With speed, length, athleticism and a physical nature to his game, Moala should have no issues acclimating to the SEC and making a big impact in College Station throughout his career.



