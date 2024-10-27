Five more who could end up committing to Texas A&M

With Oregon missing star DE Jordan Burch for the past two games, Matayo Uiagalelei has more than answered the call.
Duke moved in ahead of UCLA and snagged a commitment from Nikolas Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake).
Fresh off an official visit to Arkansas TE Gavin Garretson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday morning
On Monday evening Amador Valley HS signal caller Tristan Ti'a announced his commitment to Oregon State.
Brandon McCoy Jr. is #1 & close by are Alijah Arenas (#4), Christian Collins (#7), Tajh Ariza (#8) & Jason Crowe Jr.(#9)
With Oregon missing star DE Jordan Burch for the past two games, Matayo Uiagalelei has more than answered the call.
Duke moved in ahead of UCLA and snagged a commitment from Nikolas Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake).
Fresh off an official visit to Arkansas TE Gavin Garretson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday morning