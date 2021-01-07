CaliforniaPreps - Future of Basketball? John Wooden: “The Bus Waits for Brooklyn Shamblin”

Kobe implored his friend, 8th grader Brooklyn Shamblin who lived 200 miles away from him and Gigi in Carpinteria, “Hey Lucky Lefty, come play with Gigi and our high school squad at Sage Hill High, we need you girl.” Brooklyn told Kobe, “That’s too far, I’m at Oaks Christian High. Why don’t you guys come join us and play there Kobe?” Then Kobe put it like this, “What if, what if, I’ll have my helicopter come get you each day, friend. Would that work?” “We’ll talk about it later Kobe, we have time to think about it.” Brooklyn said. But tomorrow is never promised today, and sadly soon after that came the fatal chopper crash that killed Kobe and Gigi. Brooklyn, to honor them? She went out and got a tattoo on her left ankle that read Mamba Mentality. Kobe affectionately called her Lucky Lefty and Brooklyn will eternally be springing forward on D, eternally springing to the rim, eternally in life. She will always remember them in her heart, Mamba Mentality never out. Why did Kobe love and appreciate B-Shamblin? My guess is that she professes this deep, deep love for the game of basketball and a love for life so deep, it’ll never change. Peep the fantastic Bleacher Report feature on Kobe and Gigi my friend Mirin Fader did, which includes commentary on Kobe and Gigi’s friendship with Brooklyn and their relationship together: The Legacy of Mambacita



Brooklyn and Kobe

Brooklyn hopes that college coaches feel her both as a person and as a player because she takes so much pride in being a woman of Christ. She’s been raised right and is an immensely humble person. I’ve known her intensely for about 4 years. Brooklyn is the most humble person I’ve ever encountered. This article is more than just a story, it’s infinitely more personal. Maybe you should just turn back now because it’ll change what you think a person is capable of. All may be fated in life and yet we’re all in total control of our own exact destiny. Me, E-Woods, I’m just a dude, maybe a little more than a teacher. I’m a 6-5, 250 lb talent evaluator, writer for Rivals. I used to help do top national 100 rankings in the past with my guy Tim in the mid 2000’s. I’ve published 800 features on fire players. But really, like my idol Bruin coach John Wooden, I just enjoy educating kids, being their friend, it’s what I do. I see the future when analyzing prospects, I read the tea leaves of their recruitment. I pay close attention to how they train, their manner of being. I get to see their inner circle. Talent evaluators speak phrases like “manufacturing offense, efficient ball distribution, collapsing the defense, separation from defense on a shot” mean less to me than when I look into the pupil of an eye. I discern a player’s walk. When I do that destiny gives itself up to me, it can’t hide from my gaze. How much pure talent does this gazelle yet muscular 5-9 Brooklyn have? What kind of player will this 8th grader become? She can be a 3 level scorer and has emerging PG handles at this point. Her grit is very intense, her defense is elite no doubt. Let’s not measure her potential by those metrics though. You heard of DeMar DeRozan? He played for me; he and Brandon Jennings were my guys. We all chilled a lot when they were in 8th grade in 2003. I still chill with DeMar sometimes. When I was a freelance writer for SLAM Mag in 05’, I told my editor that he might as well put DeMar and Brandon in the mag now because dudes are bound for SLAM front cover status soon enough anyway. Here’s a story I did on DeMar for Californiapreps.com: DeMar DeRozan feature story Brooklyn compared to them? She’s is AT LEAST just as relatively talented as them both, if not more talented as an 8th grade player. I love them all dearly, in awe of ALL 3. Simply put, it’s like that. 100. Heard of phenom prep PG Skyy Clark? Brooklyn, me and Skyy, we all very close fam. I met Skyy when he was just coming into 6th grade in 2016 and had barely seen him ball but I whispered in his ear upon meeting him, “It’s fated you’ll play at Kentucky.” Skyy did commit to Kentucky recently because he grinds 7 days a week, 6 hours a day. He’s a bad, bad man on court, headed for the L. He’s shifty, a rebirth of B-Jennings and is like his mentor and guy Gil Arenas. Brooklyn got it like Skyy no doubt because she grinds like S-Clark. Speaking of Agent Zero, G-Arenas, we were both chillin, watching Brooklyn play at the Mamba Academy one day. GA was was absolutely mesmerized by her game, saying out loud, “If only she did this (while moving his body all around), if only she crossed it over like that.” GA told me he gotta train her. Agent zero trains nearly zero others but he saw the glow around Brooklyn’s aura just like Kobe did. It’s not just basketball people, Brooklyn’s magical appeal is her humanity, her leadership. She makes everyone and everything around her immensely better through her smile, her on-court killa fierceness, her laugh, her caring, her demeanor. She’s a giving person off-court but on-court best believe she plans on giving the comp the 30 ball all season long. She could average a freaking 30 ball as a freshman in prep, she’s all about that triple dub life no doubt!



Brooklyn, Ty, Julie, BJ Shamblin

As a human being? She just treats every single person she encounters with such grace and challenges them to be their best. She prays for people to live up to their highest angels, I know her very, very well. Brooklyn learned impeccable manners from her mom Julie, who is a teacher like me. Julie is the best teacher I know and Brooklyn’s dad BJ is this off-the-charts positive guy, a former WR for UCSB. Her brother Ty, he’s this great dude who now plays football at USC. This family is just the most follow-through, most giving family I ever met. Period. Her fam instilled in Brooklyn that sweet and giving nature, like the ethos to start a volunteering program, One Can, feeding the needy. It shows how one kid (and how anyone) can change the world through giving. Her dedication to Alzheimer’s disease research has touched my soul deeply. She wants to see a cure for that disease, to be a scientific researcher as a professional career, besides WNBA pro. Alzheimer’s disease took her beloved grandfather Eddie’s life. I know she’ll help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease some day. Brooklyn is so smart that Dr Lev, who runs a world class think tank for Alzheimer’s research at UCLA, he offered her a spot as a researcher when she was just barely in junior high, 8 years younger than he usually does. For Brooklyn to do research with them, that’s impressive. Brooklyn and her friend Azzi Fudd, a UCONN commit, they share a passion for bringing Alzheimer’s disease awareness to the world. Azzi has invited B-Shambin to work out with her in Maryland. Everything about Brooklyn is advanced. Her academics is on point, 4.0 GPA, as is her progressive outlook and dedication to causes like Black Lives Matter. She participated in the LA and Washington DC marches. Her heart is for others. I text B when I can, see her at games, and we chill with mutual ballers I respect greatly like Queen, Rylei, Addi, and Reni. We all laugh, we all have fun together.



Brooklyn Shamblin feeding the needy

I remember Coach Wooden saying strive to be more than a coach, be a friend. That’s what Brooklyn is to all people, to all of us, a friend. That’s what I aim to be. When I play pick up hoop, I sometimes hoop with two neighbors that grew up next to me. One is Jaime Jaquez who learned from Paul Pierce’s program The Truth. J-Jaquez is one the best UCLA Bruins currently on roster and I ball with him constantly in the summer. I tell Jaime as I block his shot, “Get that ish outta here bro!” I’ve also told Brooklyn imma block her shot into the 5th row no doubt! Lol. My other neighbor is James Ennis of The Orlando Magic. My dude has a 44-inch vertical leap. I’ve known both these neighbors since they were very young, but if I gotta pick up partners to roll up vs. JR Smith in open runs in Santa Monica like I always do? Gotta be B-Sham and A-Chea on my squad, they set the nastiest picks no doubt. #Brooklyn don’t 1/2 step Let’s switch gears and project B-Shamblin’s possible college potential. She’s been a legitimate Pac-12 recruit since nearly coming out of elementary school 3.5 years ago. Her frame is so strong and advanced, like her great friend Juju Watkins, a very noted prep baller from Windward High. This is my humble opinion, I believe Brooklyn will be a top recruit in her class, she will be on the order of an Ashley Chea and Chloe Briggs, the latter who got offers from Oregon, UCLA, and Arizona as a freshman/soph, that’s so incredibly rare. How might Brooklyn project in the future? Buckle your seat belt, this will be a wild ride to explain people. When Brooklyn was in 3rd grade she was training with phenomenal pro trainer George Albanez, my guy and his daughter Keani, who played for current Oregon Duck’s head coach Kelly Graves. They along with Amber Melgoza, who starred at U of Washington, they pounded serious good stuff into B-Sham since she was in 3rd grade, I’m amazed Brooklyn would tell George in so many words, “Come on man, take the gloves off, give me what you give all the pro players. I’m ready for all that, clean up that hiccup in your routine George, we have to be intense to be great George.” An average 3rd grader? What do you think? Sounds more like Mamba Mentality stuff to me. Me, E-Woods, I reviewed Brooklyn’s 3rd grade training videos and saw Brooklyn’s major grind for a youngster. She was all into it. Then I got to know her by her late 5th grade, or it might’ve been early 6th grade year. I soon realized she was the chosen one, yet so low key, in a completely unpretentious way, like Neo from the Matrix kind of way. What did E-Woods hope for Brooklyn as she progressed in junior high? I prayed at night, on my hands and knees, that Brooklyn would play for all-time great AAU coach George Quintero of Cal Storm and Team Tauarsi. G had helped Diana Taurasi, Noelle Quinn, Chelsea Grey, a legion of the best to be the best they could be.



George Quintero, Brooklyn

How does Brooklyn play? I have a friend, Carrick DeHart who George coached in high school at Santa Monica High. Carrick went on to UCSB, my alma mater, and took on Larry Johnson and UNLV and helped end the Runnin Rebels’ epic streak in college hoops, on a bum ankle no less. He did the impossible through the faith that G-Quintero helped instill in him. That impressed me beyond words. Carrick Dehart feature story So ask me how Brooklyn plays each game? She plays each game like she’s Carrick DeHart vs. UNLV, feel me people! While playing with Cal Storm, Brooklyn started to morph into this woman-child that Ivy League schools vetted academically. Game wise, B that killa that smells blood in the water, a true shark. So it’s not surprising that an Ivy League D1 offered her as junior high began. Then when a Big West D1 school offered her in middle school, recruiting outlets took notice. But nothing, nothing ever seems to phase Brooklyn or get her feeling big-headed. She only cares for the game, not accolades, just the passion, the skill, the grind. She reminds me of Kobe, maybe that’s why Kobe was drawn to her? Brooklyn has had some great trainers: AJ Moye, Rob Valentine, Gideon Gamble for example. I introduced her to Olin Simplis, who is that elite trainer for the ages! B’s potential then started to skyrocket as she started to grind with elite clients like Stanford bound Kiki Iriafen. I was proud to introduce Brooklyn to Marina Mabrey of Notre Dame, now playing in WNBA, and her brother Ryan. It glows my heart they would all become great friends. So many dope WNBA and NBA peeps roll into train and hoop with Olin vs. Brooklyn, I just lose count. She takes all that beating and gets better and better.



Brooklyn, Marina Mabrey, Olin Simplis, Kiki Iriafen

Don’t read Olin Simplis quote, that master trainer for Wasserman pro agency, because no trainer in LA gets more respect than this man Olin. Feel his words, “Brooklyn Shamblin… remember the NAME!! She’s one of the most diligent and fierce competitors I’ve had the honor to work with in all my years. “Brooklyn’s maturity is beyond her years! She already has a professional mindset, how she prepares, her training regimen, her commitment and dedication to her goals. Will be a top 10 player in the country.” #drop the mic time Recruiting expert Chris Johnson, ASGR (All Star Girls Basketball) where Brooklyn attended an exposure event in Houston, said of her, “Brooklyn is an impressive player with the ability to score at all 3 levels. She plays with confidence, flare and has a great basketball IQ for such a young player.” Do you the reader want to feel the electric energy that is B-Sham? Then peep this interview she did with my guys Prentice Beverly and Kameo Williams on BallN Prep Podcast, those guys are real ones, growing the game big-time indeed. https://anchor.fm/BallNGems/episodes/2024-5-8-Brooklyn-Shamblin-ef8kv4 Also, feel B-Sham’s other current expert trainer AJ Moye, a devout Christian. Dude is so dope he was on the front cover of Sports Illustrated killin’ for Indiana Hoosiers. AJ? He trains elite NBA talent, but gives 100 to all his clients. Feel his immense appreciation of B-Sham’s potential, “Brooklyn has this really special love for the game, constantly pushing herself to level up. Her grind is intense; she won’t be like anyone else because her game is utterly original. “She’s not trying to copy others. That’s why others will find her to be a problem. We work out twice a day, setting her up for success at the next levels in life. Brooklyn reminds me a lot of Hailey Van Lith of Louisville. I’ve worked Hailey out since she was a Kobe protégée. "We all were friends. Brooklyn has Hailey’s same killer instinct, burning fire on court. We’ve focused our last year of training on her jumper, 17 different spots on the court. Brooklyn is so very special, in so many ways.”



Brooklyn and AJ Moye

Ok people, wait is over. Here are the college projections I promised. I say Brooklyn will be as good as Candice Wiggins, WNBA champ. Candice’s Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who is college basketball’s all-time leader in games won, listed Candice as her all-time best player. So do you think I just throw that statement out there? No way, Candice is my deeply honored friend, beyond ultra intelligent person, genius smart, genuine human. I’ve put so many hours into hearing about Candice’s life, her telling me every little part of her game and journey while preparing to write her story. If I say Brooklyn could play at C-Wiggins’ level, I’ve put massive thought into that statement. Let me explain one other thing that brings context to how fire Brooklyn is. In 05’, I started a mentor program called SLAM mentors. It involved SAT prep, our fire SLAM AAU team, support group stuff. Baron Davis was a role model to our group of informal members, others step it up nowadays. I give out gear. Scoop Jackson the writer loved the idea back then, we encourage greatness. Brooklyn is the youngest member to ever be entered into the group and be given a jersey, its a big deal. So without further waiting, here are some places that B-Shamblin might land, how I feel she might do there. At UCLA, I could see Brooklyn being as good as Charisma Osborne headed to the WNBA lotto. They train together, we’re all good friends, and Rizz is a mentor in our program. Her mom Chaka is my true sister in life, love their fam fo’ infinity. Coach Cori is good people and coach. I easily sense that Brooklyn would be epic in her own way there because of her skill and fire. She could be a legend like Jordin Canada. Not everyone has that kind of game and speed. I love J-Canada’s fierce nature. When I wrote Jordin’s feature, I gave her a nickname of “Lady-Killer.” She said, “I like it E-Woods, I like it”, so naturally if Brooklyn became a Bruin, to me, she would be Lady Killer 2.0 at Westwood. Jordin Canada feature story, part 1 Jordin Canada feature story, part 2 People reading this have to understand that Brooklyn has been recruited for oh so long and is so mature. I have a feeling she knows herself, like Sammy Wagner that prep soph from the state of Texas, who in 8th grade was offered (and accepted) by Baylor University. I just have a feeling it all might go down the same way, recruitment arc wise for B-Shamblin. I can’t speak for other recruiting outlets but if I were to guess I’d say Brooklyn ends up being a very highly rated prospect across the board. I respect Dan Olson a lot, he has Brooklyn as a top prospect for ESPN. Currently, Brooklyn is being seriously recruited by UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Cal, Louisville, USC, Texas Tech, Columbia, and UCSB among others.



Brooklyn Shamblin