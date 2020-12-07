CaliforniaPreps - Heritage Christian’s Malik Moore: The Junior To Watch In 2021

He’s hungry, he’s ready to make his mark. Who is he E-Woods? He’s a 6-4 shooting guard named Malik Moore who has a lot to offer on multiple levels. The kid is unique. He’s not just a cool and chill guy, not just funny off court. He’s also a sniper jump shooter from the outside behind the arc and solid midrange between those four lines no doubt.

Malik Moore

Malik? You could say he represents every baller in Cali, he’s so hopeful for a season of prep hoop. He’s asking himself, “Will we even have a high school basketball season this year?” Raised in Ventura, Malik never shied away from the intense pressure of playing vs. elite comp for his Frogg All Star AAU Team in middle school and all those cross country miles, endless traveling of the AAU grind. Was it worth it? Hear him speak on it, “I’ve always loved basketball since I was little. My dad would always have me doing something with a basketball at the age of 7 or 8. I think him doing this for me really got me to love and appreciate the game. “Me loving basketball so much, and seeing others be successful makes me want to be successful. So I’ve set many goals for basketball that make me work hard every day. "I don’t play basketball and work hard to be a scrub. It’s important for me to work hard at what I do because I simply want to be successful.”



Malik showing some shake and bake for his Frogg team in 2014. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Malik’s father Lee had good success in his hoop journey during his college basketball career at Long Beach State and his pro career in China. So there is a sense that great things are on the horizon for this young man. Is Malik up for all that hoop challenge? Malik always seems to be up for things placed in his way. This young man is rapidly developing many attributes that will benefit his team and community alike. His school Heritage Christian is in transition big-time. You could say it was one of my fav teams to watch last year, along with Windward, but Skyy Clark has moved on to Tennessee, Max Allen slid over to Sierra Canyon. However, Kyle Frelow is in his senior year at HC, along with my guy Justin Rochelin, the Arizona St signee who will fill it up at HC this year!

Malik Moore

The reader is probably wondering, why Malik, why my spotlight on him? He contributed well last year, BUT can and will he fill it up a la JR Smith of the LA Lakers, who is a personal friend of your humble writer E-Woods? Not to mention what will Isaiah Elohim do, the freshman at Heritage Christian who surely figures to show his athleticism in his freshman campaign? This is all so freaking fascinating, yet fun to contemplate. I can’t wait for the season to start, please, let the season start basketball gods! If you go out and see one upcoming junior, it might just have to be Mr Moore. There may be plenty to follow at Fairfax, a plethora at Westchester, but this kid Malik, I’m not gassing him people, he’s just on the cusp of his own personal greatness.



Malik goes through a drill at a training workout.