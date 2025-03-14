Iowa QB commit Cash Herrera breaks down commitment

DALLAS - Here are the top 10 players from Day 1 of action on Saturday. CB Havon Finney Jr. was was putting on a clinic.
In October, Herrera (La Jolla Bishops) committed to the Hawkeyes and he’s more excited than ever to get to Iowa.
Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of them and Adam Gorney shares memories and thoughts on each before they headed off to college
Jesuit executed its game plan and it earned them a 66-53 victory over Chatsworth to capture the State Div-II title.
Whether he’s locking down receivers stopping the run, Brandon Nash Jr. (St. John Bosco) is a player who can do it all.
