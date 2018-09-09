Josh & Caleb Christopher: Family Secret Sauce to Success, Part 1
See Josh and Caleb Christopher, that talented brother tandem out of Mayfair High. Their combined game is hotness set ablaze on the court. There’s so much been spoken on them, so many D1 offers between the two.
I’ve lost count of how many write ups they’ve had, how many BallerVisions videos posted, it could make your head spin trying to count them all fosho.
This story is personal for me to tell, 14 years in the making you could say, as I’ve been truly blessed to know this incredible fam since ‘04.
The Christopher brothers’ fans might just see their in-game prowess and say, “ooooh and awww” and witness those wet jumpers and assign verbiage to them like “Defying High-Flying 360 Slam Dunks.”
But it’s important to know why these brothers are successful. It’s a product of each other and their whole fam supporting them 100.
Me, E-Woods, I saw first hand the genesis of their older brother Pat. He’s “my guy” since he was a freshman in high school, the most laid back, cool, chill guy you could ever hope to meet. Pat had big dreams, and the talent to back it up.
Want to know the Christopher fam “secret sauce?” Come close, I’ll whisper it into your ear.
They’re always trying to transcend to an elevated sense of self on their grind, with a big ol’ smile at the same time. Josh can often be seen in his Roscoe’s chicken shirt, Caleb that expert dancer practicing his funky fresh moves.
As their dad Laron might phrase it, the Christophers live in complete unity with each other.
Being dope and real with each other is the goal to each being a successful human. Success at being dope at basketball is just the byproduct of a life lived righteously.
The Christophers fam I know best: oldest sister Paris, Patrick, Laron, Caleb, and Josh, they’re all laid back, yet quietly driven. Confident, but never disrespectful, or even edgy in life.
The whole fam rolls with the positive vibes of reggae music, coming alive in human form.
An example of others that have that rare joy and passion? How did Jimi Hendrix do at expressing what he loved? J-Hendrix let his guitar speak for him. Same with Bruce Lee as he let his arms and legs flow through his Kung Fu as his body spoke his spirit.
The tomahawk dunks that Josh is known for and those nifty twitch of the wrist passes that Caleb delivers are derived from their fam’s sense of confidence and an utter joy to play the game effortlessly.
In unity of spirit the whole Christopher fam steps inside the court of each member’s body. Many experts I’ve consulted on the true nature of basketball have told me that the game is about 60 % mental.
Let Josh Christopher explain what playing with his brother means, “All the personalities of our family complete each other’s puzzles. Caleb and I are lucky to get trained by Pat, and have our sister and dad to advise us. Through them I step onto the court knowing I never take anything for granted since my family ingrained that mentality into us.
“It’s just wisdom, believing in God, taking your friends support. We give our blood for each other in this game. We just tuck in our shirt and live up to the hype.”
Let Caleb explain their hopes, “We dream of playing high level college ball, being pro players like our brother Pat. This has inspired us a lot but so does our kindergarten teaching sister Paris who helps little kids get educated.
“We know our mom Halona works so many hours a week and she hasn’t been able to see us play as much lately. So we play extra hard for her so she’ll hear we played our best.”
Caleb is also quick to show appreciation for others who have supported the brothers as he tells it, “Our friend Josh Vasquez Jr of Carson High has been there for us, we have all kinds of friends. There’s a misconception we just hang with the Migos, who we do appreciate greatly. But we’re about everybody, having friends from all different walks of life like we were taught.
“We’ve been blessed to play and be great friends with our guy Shareef O’Neal. His dad Shaq was so helpful in letting us hang out with him in some 11-hour business meetings last summer. He offers to give us advice on how to start big projects, the importance of doing big things.
“We hope to have success on a Jay-Z level for finance and business in our lives. Our family reminds us to a have a tight circle of friends that care for us. We take advice from them, we’re willing to work however hard it takes to achieve those dreams.”
Hanging with these brothers, it’s easy to see that they’re proud to be, as they would say, “just two kids from Lancaster.”
Hear Josh explain, “Our childhood friends are dear to us, the people who love you, you just need to love them back. For example, our birth mom is different than Patrick and Paris’s mom but that makes absolutely no difference to us. We all are so tight and cool to each other.
“There are no step relatives to us, just fam 100. We take the positive energy from ALL my family and that allowed me to have success in the BigFoot Vegas Tournament last year because they guided me and prepared me to have a pure soul for the game.
“I strive to repeat that success of being picked as a top 10 performer at that tourney again, to make our family name proud.”
This part 1 is just the start of their story. To see how these brothers will break the hoop world, I’ll break you off their blueprint that shows pro potential.
Part 2: Knowledge will be shattered on feet harder than orange, black, and white Jordan 1’s no doubt.