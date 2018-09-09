See Josh and Caleb Christopher, that talented brother tandem out of Mayfair High. Their combined game is hotness set ablaze on the court. There’s so much been spoken on them, so many D1 offers between the two.

I’ve lost count of how many write ups they’ve had, how many BallerVisions videos posted, it could make your head spin trying to count them all fosho. This story is personal for me to tell, 14 years in the making you could say, as I’ve been truly blessed to know this incredible fam since ‘04. The Christopher brothers’ fans might just see their in-game prowess and say, “ooooh and awww” and witness those wet jumpers and assign verbiage to them like “Defying High-Flying 360 Slam Dunks.” But it’s important to know why these brothers are successful. It’s a product of each other and their whole fam supporting them 100.



L to R: James Harden, Laron, Josh, Caleb (bending), Patrick Photo by Cassy Athena

Me, E-Woods, I saw first hand the genesis of their older brother Pat. He’s “my guy” since he was a freshman in high school, the most laid back, cool, chill guy you could ever hope to meet. Pat had big dreams, and the talent to back it up. Want to know the Christopher fam “secret sauce?” Come close, I’ll whisper it into your ear. They’re always trying to transcend to an elevated sense of self on their grind, with a big ol’ smile at the same time. Josh can often be seen in his Roscoe’s chicken shirt, Caleb that expert dancer practicing his funky fresh moves. As their dad Laron might phrase it, the Christophers live in complete unity with each other. Being dope and real with each other is the goal to each being a successful human. Success at being dope at basketball is just the byproduct of a life lived righteously. The Christophers fam I know best: oldest sister Paris, Patrick, Laron, Caleb, and Josh, they’re all laid back, yet quietly driven. Confident, but never disrespectful, or even edgy in life.





Patrick Christopher

The whole fam rolls with the positive vibes of reggae music, coming alive in human form. An example of others that have that rare joy and passion? How did Jimi Hendrix do at expressing what he loved? J-Hendrix let his guitar speak for him. Same with Bruce Lee as he let his arms and legs flow through his Kung Fu as his body spoke his spirit. The tomahawk dunks that Josh is known for and those nifty twitch of the wrist passes that Caleb delivers are derived from their fam’s sense of confidence and an utter joy to play the game effortlessly. In unity of spirit the whole Christopher fam steps inside the court of each member’s body. Many experts I’ve consulted on the true nature of basketball have told me that the game is about 60 % mental. Let Josh Christopher explain what playing with his brother means, “All the personalities of our family complete each other’s puzzles. Caleb and I are lucky to get trained by Pat, and have our sister and dad to advise us. Through them I step onto the court knowing I never take anything for granted since my family ingrained that mentality into us. “It’s just wisdom, believing in God, taking your friends support. We give our blood for each other in this game. We just tuck in our shirt and live up to the hype.”

Left to right: Caleb, Halona, and Josh