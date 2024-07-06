Lowe made that decision less than a month ago when he ultimately picked USC over a group that included UCLA, Texas and Washington. Miami and Oregon were part of the picture late in the process as well.

It is a choice the 6-foot-3, 227-pound defensive end remains happy with this summer.

"Mainly, I like the alumni with USC," he said. "They show that life after football is endless over there. I'll always be taken care of, because football is only a five-year plan or for some people the average is two. So, I really want to be taken care of off the field academically.