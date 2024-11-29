Moreau Catholic-Modesto Christian tops 17th annual Nor Cal Tip Off Classic

Moreau Catholic-Modesto Christian highlights 17th annual Nor Cal Tip Off Classic
The seventeenth annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic will be held Saturday November 30, 2024 at Dublin High School in Dublin, CA.
The event is designed to promote/showcase Northern California basketball to college coaches, media/scouts and the general public.
There will be nine games on the day beginning at 8:00 am.
High-profile Nor Cal programs such as Vanden (Fairfield), Branson (Ross), Destiny Christian (Sacramento), San Ramon Valley (Danville), De La Salle (Concord) and Lincoln (Stockton) will be featured.
The event also has two So Cal heavyweights, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach) and Crespi (Encino), who is coached by former Los Angeles Laker star and ex-NBA head coach Derek Fisher.
At 8:30 pm traditional powers Moreau Catholic (Hayward) and Modesto Christian will square off in the feature game.
An impressive ELEVEN players that have currently committed to Division I schools will be participating in the event, all in the class of 2025 except 2026 Myles Jones of Modesto Christian who has committed to Stanford.
Other Division I commits (all in the 2025 class): Elijah Perryman of Clayton Valley (Utah State), Luke Isaac of San Ramon Valley (UC Irvine), Antony Moore of Lincoln (Weber State), Chase Rawlins of Folsom (UC Davis), Hudson Mayes of Redondo Union (Central Michigan), Alec Blair of De La Salle (Oklahoma), Peyton White of Crespi (Nevada), Kellen Hampton of Moreau Catholic (Pacific), Gavin Sykes of Modesto Christian (Long Beach State) and Ry Atkins of Modesto Christian (Air Force).
Promising 2025 players who are Division I prospects (and available) are guard Antonio Kellogg Jr of Ygnacio Valley, guard/wing Darrion Lilly of Weston Ranch, guard Jaylen Valdez of Destiny Christian, guard Brayden Miner of Redondo Union.
The class of 2026 has various Division I prospects including: wing Chase Roberson of Branson, guard Raymond Whitley of St. Ignatius, guard James Carraway of Vanden, forward Cameron Anderson of Dublin, forward Myles Wiggins of Destiny Christian, and wing SJ Madison and guard Chace Holley of Redondo Union.
The class of 2027 presents Division I prospects guard Templeton Fountaine of Vanden, post Siyahe Siaisiai of Folsom, post Chris Rupert and guard Chris Sanders of Redondo Union, guards Isaiah and Carter Barnes (sons of former NBA player Matt Barnes) of Crespi, guard Nickon Daei of Crespi.
Also, guards Kareem Jackson Jr and Isaiah Clinedinen of Moreau Catholic, guards Trevor Dickson and Elijah Payne of Modesto Christian, and highly-touted guard NJ Gray of Branson and wing Zion Grissom of Clayton Valley.
For further information and/or media credentials contact event director Gerry Freitas at gerryfreitas@hotmail.com.
Hash tag is #NorCalTipOff.