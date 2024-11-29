Moreau Catholic-Modesto Christian tops 17th annual Nor Cal Tip Off Classic

Moreau Catholic-Modesto Christian highlights 17th annual Nor Cal Tip Off Classic

The seventeenth annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic will be held Saturday November 30, 2024 at Dublin High School in Dublin, CA.

The event is designed to promote/showcase Northern California basketball to college coaches, media/scouts and the general public.

There will be nine games on the day beginning at 8:00 am.

High-profile Nor Cal programs such as Vanden (Fairfield), Branson (Ross), Destiny Christian (Sacramento), San Ramon Valley (Danville), De La Salle (Concord) and Lincoln (Stockton) will be featured.

The event also has two So Cal heavyweights, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach) and Crespi (Encino), who is coached by former Los Angeles Laker star and ex-NBA head coach Derek Fisher.

At 8:30 pm traditional powers Moreau Catholic (Hayward) and Modesto Christian will square off in the feature game.