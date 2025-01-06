Navy All-American Bowl features multiple commitments, ranking implications

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl returns to San Antonio beginning on Tuesday as All-American recruits from across the country and in this case, around the world, gather in the Alamodome to compete in a very competitive, exclusive setting.
This year's Navy All-American Bowl will include seven commitments broadcasted live during the NBC broadcast on Saturday, January 11. It will also include a closer evaluation of several of the nation's best 2025 and 2026 recruits in-person as Rivals moves toward its final edition of the 2025 class rankings and gets a jump on the 2026 group.
Rivals will be on hand for the entire week in San Antonio during multiple drills, practices, combine workouts, and more -- culminating with the annual game on Saturday.
Here's more on the All-American Bowl:
BIG COMMITMENTS ON DECK
Several blue-chippers are set to come off the board during Saturday's All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome, which will be broadcast on NBC.
Highlighting this year's group of announcements will be four-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor WR Cameron Sparks, who is set to choose from Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. The Hogs and Bulldogs have been battling back and forth over the four-star pass-catcher. The Rivals FutureCast currently favors State.
Other notable 2025 prospects set to announce their decisions in San Antonio include four-star TE T'Andre Waverly; three-star RB D'Shaun Ford; three-star OL Justin Hasenhuetl; and three-star DL Valdin Sone.
A pair of talented four-star underclassmen will also lock in their college commitments during the All-American Bowl. Touted blue-chip OT Gabriel Osenda will choose from Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Minnesota. The Vols have put themselves in a strong position with the in-state target. RB Shahn Alston is set to choose from Penn State, USC, and Wisconsin at the game. The Trojans are trending on the Rivals FutureCast for the four-star RB.
RANKINGS RISERS APLENTY IN SAN ANTONIO
The Navy All-American Bowl will be the final in-person evaluation for the Rivals staff before the final 2025 rankings are cemented.
Among the notable in-person evaluations we're excited about is four-star Michigan signee Jordan Young. The No. 18-ranked SAF in the Rivals250, Young capped his senior season making big plays at wide receiver and at defensive back. We love his playmaking ability long-term in the secondary.
Four-star DL Iose Epenesa is the No. 8-ranked DE in the Rivals250 and is set to play at Iowa like his older brother A.J. Epenesa before becoming a second-round draft pick for the Buffalo Bills. Like his brother, Iose fills out a 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame and an explosive playstyle in the trenches.
Kevin Wynn was among the biggest senior risers in the most recent Rivals250 update. The Florida State signee was in high demand by not only the Seminoles, but Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia down the stretch -- and for good reason. Wynn is massively powerful and is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the DL at 6-foot-4 and nearly 350 pounds.
Georgia Tech signee Dalen Penson is another senior riser we're anxious to observe live. The Peach State speedster is one of the most electric playmakers in the class with verified 4.4 speed and a versatile skill-set that translates to both sides of the ball. Penson is scheduled to work in the secondary in San Antonio, where his blend of speed, quickness, and instincts should be fun to take in.
Four-star Auburn DL signee Malik Autry just tore up the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. The future Tiger packs so much athleticism and power in a 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame. Autry pops off the ball and is bouncy working inside of the defensive line. He's been superb during multiple in-person evaluations and should set the tone again this week at the Navy AAB practices and game.
FUTURE TEXAS A&M AGGIES WELL-REPRESENTED IN THE ALAMO
There will be a deep collection of college football programs represented in the Alamodome on Saturday when the East and West teams clash. Leading the way are the Texas A&M Aggies with seven signees and verbal commitments set to compete.
Mike Elko inked a top-10 recruiting class in his first full season at the helm of the Aggies. One of the headliners of that group is top-100 OT Lamont Rogers, who flipped from Missouri in-state to Texas A&M right before the Early Signing Period got underway. Other notable in-state gets for the Aggies include four-star TE Kiotti Armstrong and three-star DL Chance Sims.
Other 2025 signees set to compete include three of the best from California -- four-star linebackers Noah Mikhail and Marco Jones, as well as four-star DB Adonyss Currie.
In the first year All-American games feature underclassmen, Texas A&M will have a verbal commit play in the contest. Aaron Gregory, Rivals' No. 4-ranked WR in the 2026 class, declared for the Aggies midway through his junior season.
Notre Dame and Texas are each represented by five combined signees and verbal commitments. Auburn, Ohio State, and Michigan are right behind squared away with four. Oregon, Alabama, Missouri, and SMU each have three signees and commitments in the Navy AAB.
Florida, Nebraska, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Utah, Penn State, LSU, Miami, UCLA, and Ole Miss will each have two signees or commits compete. Other programs that will be represented in action include Iowa, USC, Florida State, Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Clemson, North Carolina State, Georgia, Arkansas, Houston, South Carolina, Northwestern, Memphis, Navy, Duke, Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee, and Kansas State.
ELITE UNDERCLASMEN TAKE STAGE FOR THE FIRST TIME
This is the first time underclassmen will take part in the All-American games -- and San Antonio will be bursting with talent in not only the 2025 class but the 2026 class as well.
Coming off of a brilliant post-season run capped by a dominant performance in the Georgia state championship game, five-star LB Tyler Atkinson headlines the 2026 prospects set to compete in this year's Navy AAB. Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker in the Rivals250, has Georgia, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, and Auburn among his lead group of contenders.
Atkinson leads a strong group of Peach State talent heading to the Alamo this week. Other notable blue-chippers from Georgia set to compete include elite EDGE Xavier Griffin, the No. 2-ranked LB behind Atkinson nationally. Griffin is committed to USC and is still being pursued by Georgia and Alabama, his mother's alma mater.
Elite pass-catchers from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County -- Aaron Gregory and Devin Carter -- are the Nos. 4 and 5 WR in the Rivals250 for next year's class. Gregory is committed to the Aggies. Carter is being pursued by Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Florida State, where his father Dexter was a playmaker.
Bryce Perry-Wright is one of the top DL in the 2026 class and coming off a stellar junior campaign. USC, Nebraska, Texas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn, Miami, and Alabama are all in pursuit of the No. 3-ranked DT in the Rivals250. Top-100 ATH Jorden Edmonds is dynamic lined up in the secondary. Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and others are after the long, rangy ATH set to work out at defensive back in San Antonio.
Two of the Sunshine State's best set to compete include two of the best quarterbacks in the cycle. Noah Grubbs and Dereon Coleman, committed to Notre Dame and Miami, respectively, arm among the top arms set to throw at the Navy AAB. Four-star speedster WR Jabari Brady is one of the most coveted pass-catchers in the 2026 class. Oregon is a team to watch along with Ohio State, LSU, and Miami.
Elite SAF Bralan Womack will represent the Sip in San Antonio after a state championship run as a junior. The playmaker from Brandon (Miss.) Hartfield Academy is a top target for Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
Top-100 OL Darius Gray is one of the East Coast representatives playing in the Navy AAB. Gray, a dynamic dual-sport athlete and the No. 3-ranked guard in the Rivals250, recently narrowed his list of lead schools down to 12. South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State highlight the contenders.
Naturally, the home state of Texas will be well-represented with an excess of blue-chip talent. Headlining that group include elite ATH Kesean Henderson, who should see snaps at a variety of different positions over the week. The Houston verbal commit is the No. 24 overall player in the Rvals250 for 2026.
Other top-ranked Texans set to compete this week include top-100 OT Felix Ojo, top-100 WR Jordan Clay, four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton, and Davian Groce, Rivals' No. 2-ranked all-purpose back in the class. QB Bowe Bentley, who just lifted Celina (Texas) to a Texas state championship in December, is among the notable underclassmen we're anxious to see throw in person. Texas A&M, SMU, and Ole Miss are among the teams making waves with the touted 2026 passer.