Navy All-American Bowl features multiple commitments, ranking implications

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl returns to San Antonio beginning on Tuesday as All-American recruits from across the country and in this case, around the world, gather in the Alamodome to compete in a very competitive, exclusive setting. This year's Navy All-American Bowl will include seven commitments broadcasted live during the NBC broadcast on Saturday, January 11. It will also include a closer evaluation of several of the nation's best 2025 and 2026 recruits in-person as Rivals moves toward its final edition of the 2025 class rankings and gets a jump on the 2026 group. Rivals will be on hand for the entire week in San Antonio during multiple drills, practices, combine workouts, and more -- culminating with the annual game on Saturday. Here's more on the All-American Bowl:

Advertisement

BIG COMMITMENTS ON DECK

Several blue-chippers are set to come off the board during Saturday's All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome, which will be broadcast on NBC. Highlighting this year's group of announcements will be four-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor WR Cameron Sparks, who is set to choose from Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. The Hogs and Bulldogs have been battling back and forth over the four-star pass-catcher. The Rivals FutureCast currently favors State. Other notable 2025 prospects set to announce their decisions in San Antonio include four-star TE T'Andre Waverly; three-star RB D'Shaun Ford; three-star OL Justin Hasenhuetl; and three-star DL Valdin Sone. A pair of talented four-star underclassmen will also lock in their college commitments during the All-American Bowl. Touted blue-chip OT Gabriel Osenda will choose from Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Minnesota. The Vols have put themselves in a strong position with the in-state target. RB Shahn Alston is set to choose from Penn State, USC, and Wisconsin at the game. The Trojans are trending on the Rivals FutureCast for the four-star RB.

RANKINGS RISERS APLENTY IN SAN ANTONIO

The Navy All-American Bowl will be the final in-person evaluation for the Rivals staff before the final 2025 rankings are cemented. Among the notable in-person evaluations we're excited about is four-star Michigan signee Jordan Young. The No. 18-ranked SAF in the Rivals250, Young capped his senior season making big plays at wide receiver and at defensive back. We love his playmaking ability long-term in the secondary. Four-star DL Iose Epenesa is the No. 8-ranked DE in the Rivals250 and is set to play at Iowa like his older brother A.J. Epenesa before becoming a second-round draft pick for the Buffalo Bills. Like his brother, Iose fills out a 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame and an explosive playstyle in the trenches. Kevin Wynn was among the biggest senior risers in the most recent Rivals250 update. The Florida State signee was in high demand by not only the Seminoles, but Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia down the stretch -- and for good reason. Wynn is massively powerful and is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the DL at 6-foot-4 and nearly 350 pounds. Georgia Tech signee Dalen Penson is another senior riser we're anxious to observe live. The Peach State speedster is one of the most electric playmakers in the class with verified 4.4 speed and a versatile skill-set that translates to both sides of the ball. Penson is scheduled to work in the secondary in San Antonio, where his blend of speed, quickness, and instincts should be fun to take in. Four-star Auburn DL signee Malik Autry just tore up the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. The future Tiger packs so much athleticism and power in a 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame. Autry pops off the ball and is bouncy working inside of the defensive line. He's been superb during multiple in-person evaluations and should set the tone again this week at the Navy AAB practices and game.

FUTURE TEXAS A&M AGGIES WELL-REPRESENTED IN THE ALAMO

ELITE UNDERCLASMEN TAKE STAGE FOR THE FIRST TIME