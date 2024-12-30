Prospect Review: Making One Last Statement in 2024

Jason Crowe Jr. just keeps getting better & better, as evidenced by his 55-point effort at the Damien Classic on Thurs.
Brandon Lockhart has been committed to USC since October 2023 but the 4-star CB has never shut down his recruitment.
TE Luke Sorensen (Servite) plans to visit Missouri, LSU, and others in January on a trip through the South and Midwest.
Henry’s Ohio State commitment is still locked in but many others are trying to flip him and one remains a big threat.
Here are five defensive backs that landed in a great spot in this Commit Fit look. Two are Daryus Dixson & Dijon Lee Jr.
