Last weekend’s visit to Texas was actually the second for the San Juan Capistrano (CA) Jserra Catholic standout, as Faraimo was on the UT campus in April for an unofficial visit. The official visit gave him a chance to get better acquainted with the Texas coaches, including new linebackers coach Johnny Nansen.

“I think the highlights were just the stuff away from football. I had high expectations coming into the visit. When you think of Texas, you think of the history, how big the program is, but they did exceed what I thought it was going to be,” Faraimo said. “The development, the strength and conditioning staff, the nutrition – they just had it all.”

Rivals100 linebacker Madden Faraimo took a Texas official visit over the weekend. That trip went well enough that the Longhorns are squarely in contention for the talented defender, as Faraimo works towards what is expected to be a July decision.

“It’s a special (relationship), both coming from Polynesian roots so we kind of have that connection and come from the same area as well,” Faraimo said. “He always keeps a strong relationship, always keeps in touch and I think we really connect well. In the classroom, linebacker learning room, he’s a great teacher.”

It’s no secret that Texas has a big need for linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle after taking only one player at that position in 2024. The UT coaching staff made it known to Faraimo that he’s a priority target.

“They really wanted to make me feel like they want me, that I belong there and that they have everything I need, football and away from football,” Faraimo said.

Prior to Texas, Faraimo had taken official visits to Notre Dame and Washington. Those trio of schools, along with USC, are the finalists for the 6-3, 220-pounder.

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks to weigh the schools and try my best to find the school that’s best for me. But it is a really tough decision,” Faraimo said. “After this visit, it’s kind of, as a football player, how do you not choose Texas? But there are more things that go into it.”

Texas is recruiting Faraimo as a middle linebacker but also as a player who can come off the edge and rush the passer. After last weekend’s successful visit, the Longhorns figure to be a strong contender for Faraimo’s commitment.

“I think the culture that they have (stood out),” Faraimo said. “All the guys are very focused. It’s a very high level, kind of felt like a pro team with the players and how they carry themselves. The culture coach Sark is building is special.”

Faraimo is ranked No. 57 on the Rivals100.