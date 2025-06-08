Rumor Mill: Top prospects head to Nebraska for Hudl Future Forum

Ahmad Hudson

LINCOLN, Neb. – Some of the top high school football players from around the country came to Lincoln over the weekend. They were gathered at Hudl Headquarters for the Hudl Future Forum. The event featured a keynote speech from Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, several panels and more. Many of the prospects in attendance made their first trip to Nebraska and were blown away by the town and facilities they also got to tour. Rivals was on hand to speak with some of the players to get the latest with their recruitments.

The Georgia native is close to being a top-100 player in the 2027 recruiting class. So he’s hearing from a lot of good programs right now, including Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Nebraska and South Carolina. He’s looking for the coaching staff that will feel like father figures since he’ll be away from home. He will probably commit during his junior season or shortly after completing this upcoming season.

Fakatou has really blown up over the last year. The 2028 prospect has been overwhelmed with the process but currently Oregon and Notre Dame are two programs that have his interest early on. The coaching styles of both Dan Lanning and Marcus Freeman is something that will hold his attention throughout his recruitment.

Hudson was the star of the Battle at the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament Friday night. He was dominant during the tournament even though he admitted he was nervous heading into it. He’s being recruited by all the best football and basketball programs in the country. That’s important to him because he wants to play both in college. Texas A&M, LSU and Florida are early standouts. He did pick up the Nebraska basketball offer while in Lincoln, too. Early playing time will also be a big factor in his recruitment.

The Florida native spent a lot of the weekend with Trae Taylor and Ahmad Hudson as Taylor is recruiting them both to Nebraska. Those relationships are growing but Tennessee, Florida, Miami and Florida State are also making Matthews a priority. Matthews says that distance won’t be a factor in his recruitment even though it has a Southeast feel to it. The plan right now is to commit at the beginning of his senior season. But he did leave the door open if he finds the right fit before then.

Streets has shot up recruiting boards after a monster sophomore year. He named the defensive line coaches at South Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida State as a handful of coaches standing out to him. His recruitment will come down to development, coach stability and how comfortable his family feels with the school he wants to choose.

Taylor has his recruiting hat on in a major way for the Huskers now that he is in the 2027 class. Throughout the weekend Taylor has been attached at the hip to a pair of the best players in the 2027 class. Louisiana tight end Ahmad Hudson and Florida offensive tackle Mark Matthews were both in town for the 7-on-7 event and the Hudl event. Taylor believes if he can help Nebraska land them both, a top-five recruiting class could be coming to Lincoln in his cycle.

Warren has been a player on the rise this offseason. The quarterback from Omaha Westside in Nebraska just took a camp swing to Florida State, Illinois and LSU. He’ll take a visit to Ohio State to camp with them this upcoming week. He picked up an offer from Florida State after a camp in Tallahassee and was impressed with the coaching staff there. The relationship with the Illinois staff is one to watch as well. His recruitment is really just getting started but he’s gaining more interest by the week.

Washington is a top-15 prospect in the 2027 Rivals250 and is part of a loaded group of defensive backs out West for his class. He’s been on a lot of campuses and talked to plenty of coaching staffs. But what he’s looking for is a position coach that will keep it real with him all the time, and he feels like he's found that so far at Nebraska, Ohio State and USC.

Webb-Scott has been to a lot of programs around the Southeast, including South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. All these programs love his size and speed combination because he can bend well and turn the corner. He’s looking for a position coach to stay locked in with him all the way up until it’s time for him to sign. But he also wants the right scheme fit. He’d like to play in a 3-3-5 or 4-3 that will allow him to use his skills off the edge.