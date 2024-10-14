Scouting Report: Tomuhini Topui

Ashdon Wnetrzak (Sierra Canyon) attended UCLA's game last Saturday against Minnesota and talked about UCLA's interest.
Holland committed to Boise State in June but his recruitment from Power 4 programs has really picked up since.
Adam Gorney is using this week’s Tuesdays With Gorney to make 10 predictions from news over the weekend.
One featured is Brady Edmunds, who turned a lot of heads last year & really blew up this summer on the camp circuit.
National recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in wide receiver Vance Spafford's recruitment.
