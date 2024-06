PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Over the weekend, Oakland, California three-star wide receiver Ayodeji (Deji) Ajose was one of three official visitors on campus for official visits.

The Beavers already picked up one commitment from the weekend as Castlemont (CA) standout Ellijah Washington announced his own commitment, could another be on the way in the fom of Ajose?

MORE: Beavers Land WR Elijah Washington | OSU OV Profile: QB Jaron Sagapolutele | OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH