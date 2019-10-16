News More News
Throwback Photo Gallery, part 4 (FREE)

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Enjoy this FREE article and consider subscribing Click Here for access to all previous and future premium articles. Photos in this article of current players were taken a few years ago and include Ziaire Williams, Onyeka Okongwu, TJ Muhammad, Brandon Perez, Spencer Freedman, Spencer Dinwiddie, Marcus Joseph, Adam Weingard, Alexander Forney, Stanley Johnson, Matt Solomon, Malik Thomas, Sedrick Barefield, Toby Carter, Riley Battin, Joseph Bush, Scooter Smith, Ethan Thompson, Miles Norris, Kobe Craig, and more!

Ziaire Williams 6th Grade Aug 2012
Ziaire Williams 6th Grade Aug 2012 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Onyeka Okongwu (7th Grade) takes it strong to the rack Feb 2014
Onyeka Okongwu (7th Grade) takes it strong to the rack Feb 2014 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
TJ Muhammad slips by Brandon Perez Feb 2014
TJ Muhammad slips by Brandon Perez Feb 2014 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Spencer Freedman Apr 2010
Spencer Freedman Apr 2010 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Spencer Dinwiddie May 2010
Spencer Dinwiddie May 2010 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Marcus Joseph goes airborne for a shot. July 2014
Marcus Joseph goes airborne for a shot. July 2014 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Adam Weingard Aug 2015
Adam Weingard Aug 2015 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Alexander Forney grabs at Stanley Johnson 7th grade Jan 2009
Alexander Forney grabs at Stanley Johnson 7th grade Jan 2009 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Matt Solomon (Sept 2013)
Matt Solomon (Sept 2013) (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Malik Thomas with a putback bucket 7th grade Aug 2015
Malik Thomas with a putback bucket 7th grade Aug 2015 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Sedrick Barefield is guarded by Toby Carter 7th or 8th grade Feb 2011
Sedrick Barefield is guarded by Toby Carter 7th or 8th grade Feb 2011 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Riley Battin gets stopped by Joseph Bush Feb 2014
Riley Battin gets stopped by Joseph Bush Feb 2014 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Scooter Smith Mar 2010
Scooter Smith Mar 2010 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Ethan Thompson Nov 2011
Ethan Thompson Nov 2011 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
Miles Norris shoots over Kobe Craig May 2014
Miles Norris shoots over Kobe Craig May 2014 (Photo by Dave Keefer)
