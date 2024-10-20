Top 150 recruit, California F Chris Nwuli commits to Rutgers Basketball

in other news
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Every Friday we highlight recruits who were recently given a 4-star rating. Photo: Safety Jailen Hill (Inglewood).
Other SEC schools working to flip four-star Alabama commit Dijon Lee Jr.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney discusses the latest in cornerback Dijon Lee Jr's recruitment.
ATH McKay Madsen impressed after visit to Oregon
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More intel rolls in after massive weekend
ATH McKay Madsen (Clovis North) had a visit experience he won’t forget and he has definitely added a third team.
San Diego State OT commit Ashdon Wnetrzak maintains relationship with UCLA
Ashdon Wnetrzak (Sierra Canyon) attended UCLA's game last Saturday against Minnesota and talked about UCLA's interest.
Rutgers Basketball continues to add to their 2025 recruiting class as California forward Chris Nwuli from Sierra Canyon High School has announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pounds power forward prospect currently ranks No. 117 overall and the No. 18 overall power forward this recruiting cycle, thus making him the highest ranked prospect in the Scarlet Knights recruiting class.
Nwuli is ranked a Four-Star recruit per Rivals and only earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights rather recently on September 24th and shortly after scheduled an Official Visit for the weekend of September 27th and that's what sold him on the Scarlet Knights. A few weeks later, he is now part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class.
He also plays on the EYBL circuit for the Oakland Soldiers, where he averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over 15 games. After the EYBL season ended, Nwuli would take another step up during the Peach Jam, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over eight games while leading his team to the Peach Jam Finals.
Along with Nwuli, Rutgers Basketball also has commitments from California point guard Lino Mark who also plays for the Oakland Soliders, along with Washington shooting guard Kaden Powers and North Carolina big man Gevonte Ware who all make up the four man recruiting class.
FILM BREAKDOWN....
"The rising sophomore has undergone a quick maturation process this summer, growing into a versatile 6-foot-7 frame and guarding every position defensively. Nwuli has surfaced as versatile scoring threat with an all-around offensive toolset this summer.
This summer, his scoring continued during the EYBL event in Kansas City, as Nwuli scored 17 points and pressured the ball early and often (piling up a game-best four steals) during an 83-77 victory over The Syndicate.
Nwuli has the type of wide ranging, advanced feel for the game that enables him to impact every statistical category. He's an active presence on the offensive and defensive glass and a unique threat as a better passer than credited for.
Part of Nwuli’s rapid transformation and evolution has been turning a once cringe worthy jump shot into a dependable component of his game. With his length, ferocious end to end athleticism, and energy he plays with, he become attractive to high majors so it’s not a surprise to see him end up at Rutgers.
With his blanketing pressure as a perimeter defender and ability to switch on guards, Nwulu has cemented himself as a national level recruit." -- TKR Hoops Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart
--------------------------------------------------------------
