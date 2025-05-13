Tuesdays with Gorney: Commitment predictions for 2026 five-stars

Ryder Lyons

With No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell coming off the board this afternoon, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look – and makes a prediction - on the remaining five-stars in today’s Tuesdays With Gorney.

With the flip of Jonas Williams to USC and five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to Georgia, Oregon has had some unfortunate quarterback news this cycle. But the Ducks could end up winning big in the end because this opens up a clear pathway for Lyons to play there and be sold on being an ever better version of Bo Nix. Michigan and BYU are the other front-runners with USC, Ole Miss and Ohio State lingering but Oregon does look strong here. Prediction: Oregon

There have been multiple leaders along the way for Iheanacho as Maryland and Georgia have held that mantle and now Oregon looks like the team to beat. But he’s had great visits to Penn State and elsewhere so there is a wild card factor when it comes to his recruitment. The Ducks missing out on Cantwell further puts Iheanacho in the spotlight as a must-get offensive tackle for Oregon in this class and if signing day was right now, the Ducks would win out. Prediction: Oregon

A top list of front-runners has been released but the word has been that USC, Oregon and Texas A&M have taken the lead in his recruitment. The two-way speedster from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel has been tagged to the Aggies for some time. But Oregon has been surging, especially after recent visits and track could be playing a factor here as well. Prediction: Oregon

A top six of Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Colorado and Clemson has emerged for the Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell five-star receiver and the Crimson Tide have become the favorite to land him ahead of his July 2 decision. Morgan had an excellent visit to Colorado over the weekend but coach Deion Sanders was not in town apparently because of an emergency so that could be unfortunate if the Buffaloes were looking to surprise. Alabama just makes too much sense here. Prediction: Alabama

The five-star offensive tackle had great visits to Ole Miss, Colorado and Texas Tech recently – the last one being a late surprise trip to Lubbock – but this still very much feels like a two-team race between Texas and Ohio State. There are any number of reasons why he would choose the Buckeyes but it really feels like the Longhorns have jumped ahead for the Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge standout and getting Kelvin Banks Jr. inside the top 10 of the NFL Draft cannot hurt. Prediction: Texas

Miami has to like where it’s sitting for the five-star running back out of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna as the Hurricanes have done everything right up to this point to eventually land the versatile offensive five-star. But Georgia (where Cooper had been committed briefly) and Ohio State are looming large. Texas should not be overlooked when it comes down to decision time, either. Prediction: Miami

There have been some significant changes at the top for the five-star safety from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances in a list of front-runners that continues to see changes. Georgia is now the team to beat for Edwards along with Alabama and Oregon after Texas A&M had been the top program to watch. Edwards could now be Georgia’s to lose. Prediction: Georgia

Alabama, USC, LSU and Texas A&M are the four battling it out for the reclassified five-star receiver from DeSoto, Texas, who plans to commit on July 4. It really might be a battle between the Aggies and the Tigers down the stretch, though, and after the feeling was for a while that Feaster would pick LSU (since he’s from Shreveport and has always had an affinity for playing receiver there) it now looks like Texas A&M has the lead heading into the final weeks. Prediction: Texas A&M

Georgia leads the pack, although other SEC programs are not going away, Ohio State continues to be very intriguing in his recruitment and Clemson, Oregon and others are hanging around. The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson standout has visited UGA numerous times. He continues to build a strong bond with coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The Dawgs just don’t lose on a lot of these guys. Prediction: Georgia