UA Next: The biggest winners from the week in Orlando

DELAND, Fla. -- The 2025 Under Armour All-America Game week has come and gone and Rivals were on hand for it all. A drove of college football programs were represented within the game's 2025 signees and elite 2026 recruits alike, but certain programs will feel even better coming out of the work week.

ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide has a pair of five-stars headlining the UA All-Americans on hand and each held his own, or better, throughout the work week and in the game Thursday evening. Quarterback Keelon Russell looked like the top signal-caller in attendance, something that carried over into the game during the two-plus quarters we saw from the Texas native before an ankle injury cut his night short. Russell was 7-for-11 for 120 yards and a touchdown, showing well through the air inside the pocket and out. He also made chunk plays with his legs, flashing speed on a 20-yard run around the edge and some grit on a 2-point conversion. Dijon Lee represented Alabama on defense and was dominant all week long, saving some big plays for the UA game, including saving a late touchdown with a pass breakup in the end zone in addition to a fourth quarter interception. Tight end Marshall Pritchett made solid grabs all week and offensive lineman Micah DeBose worked well as a pass-blocker while lined up inside.

FLORIDA

The program that brought the most commitments and signees to Orlando meant Gators were making plays every day, something that carried over into the game as well. Vernell Brown III was the highest-ranked Florida pledge coming in and he didn't disappoint, flashing great range and elite run-after-catch skills at every turn, including on a 35-yard reception in which he made several defenders miss Thursday. Fellow wideout Naeshaun Montgomery found the end zone early in the UA Game, securing a pretty over-the-shoulder grab after looking rock solid during the week. Running back Byron Louis, pass rusher Jalen Wiggins and quarterback Will Griffin each made their fair share of plays as well. Linebacker Ty Jackson was seemingly limited, but absolutely looks the part among the lengthier defenders in attendance.

GEORGIA

The Bulldogs are built through the trenches and there was an elite prospect on each side of the ball representing Georgia. No. 1 defensive tackle Elijah Griffin has put a stamp on the lofty ranking with a dominant week in just about every setting. We saw it in one-on-ones and game day alike, where the five-star executed a punishing sack despite a double-team effort against him. On the other side of the line, Juan Gaston captures attention with his immense size -- listed at a generous 6-foot-8, 340 pounds -- but his game commands even more attention. The big blocker may be a guard down the line, but he more than held his own at offensive tackle at times, including on Thursday night with better than expected footwork and as-expected strength at the point of attack.

MARYLAND

Two Maryland commitments took part in the All-American game and they were hard to miss. Massive quarterback Malik Washington got the start for Team Unstoppable, flashing legitimate dual-threat ability during the game in totaling 145 yards and finding the end zone on an off-script touchdown pass early on. His best work as a passer was seemingly at the third level. On defense, Zion Elee was all any tackle prospect could handle with his speed off of the football. He made the game's first big hit on a blindside smack of five-star Keelon Russell and followed it up with a strip-sack of Will Griffin on a play that showcased the motor along with the elite length and finishing ability all in one move. Washington, who will soon arrive on campus, and Elee in the class of 2026 should be headlining players who see the field early once on campus for good.

OREGON