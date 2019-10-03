Week 6 of high school football in the state of California is here. The sixth full week of action includes this four game slate headlined by Alemany facing Bishop Amat in a Mission League showdown. (Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).





Friday

Bishop Amat vs. Alemany

The top game in the Mission League on Friday is Bishop Amat traveling to Mission Hills to face Alemany.

Bishop Amat is 4-1 with their lone loss to JSerra. They are led by Cal running back commit Damien Moore. Junior Dyson McCutcheon had a pair of interceptions in their win over Cathedral. He is the son of former Amat, USC, and NFL standout Daylon McCutcheon.

Alemany is 5-0 with all its wins by at least 26 points including an impressive 44-7 win over Oaks Christian. Junior quarterback Miller Moss has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season. Sophomore Niuafe Tuihalamaka leads the defense with 42 tackles.





#4 Narbonne vs. San Pedro

The top game in the Los Angeles City Section on Friday is Narbonne at San Pedro.

The 5-1 Narbonne Gauchos begin Marine League play with their first City Section opponent of the year after playing four Southern Section teams, plus Buchanan of Clovis and Lone Peak of Utah, their lone loss of the season.

They are led by recent USC commit Jake Garcia at quarterback. The junior has even more weapons with the recent transfer availability of Alabama commit Traeshon Holden and Arizona State commit Kobe Stewart.

San Pedro is 5-0 and coming off a 49-13 win over Cleveland last week. They are led by senior running back Josh Ward.





#2 St. John Bosco vs. Servite at Orange Coast College

The Braves and Friars meet in the top game of Friday’s opening night of Trinity League play.

St. John Bosco is 5-0 with all wins by at least 23 points against out of state teams. The Braves are led by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s top ranked senior by Rivals.com. USC defensive line commit Kobe Pepe is one of the leaders of the defense with 37 tackles and six sacks.

Troy Thomas’ Servite Friars are 4-1 and coming off a 16-13 win last week at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Sophomore Noah Fifita led the way in that game throwing for a touchdown.





Sierra Canyon vs. Crespi

One of the few non-league games this week features a pair of teams with one or two losses, as Sierra Canyon plays at Crespi.

Sierra Canyon is 5-1 with wins over Lawndale and Westlake and a loss to Oaks Christian. Junior Chayden Peery has thrown for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Junior D.J. Harvey leads the team in receiving yards and has three touchdowns and is tied for the team high in interceptions with two.

Crespi is 4-2 this season and is looking to regroup from a 24-12 loss at St. Bonaventure last week. Junior Michael Shirley leads the team on the ground with seven touchdowns. Senior Jackson White has 11.5 sacks for the Celts defense.