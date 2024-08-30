There are no serious indications that the Stanford quarterback commit is looking around – yet. And they may never come since the Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley four-star committed to the Cardinal in February, he’s going to play with his brother, Tiger, there and everything looks really good. But if Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight flips to Auburn (and at this point it would be a surprise if he stuck with the Irish), the coaching staff in South Bend could make another run at Bachmeier, a top target this offseason. Bachmeier was actually on his way to Notre Dame and was seriously thinking about committing when Knight beat him to it. The four-star has said he’s very content with his situation and turning down everything Stanford offers would be tough but it will be interesting to see if Notre Dame circles back.

*****

It would make sense if Brown remains committed to UCLA. The Downey (Calif.) Warren pass-catcher committed to the Bruins on July 4, less than two months after his quarterback, four-star Madden Iamaleava, chose UCLA as well. The duo could be really lethal and productive in Westwood. But Notre Dame recently offered and that can never be ignored. The Irish already have a few pass-catchers in the class but with Brown’s versatility and playmaking ability it could be something to watch. Maybe it’s a long shot that Brown would leave home and forego playing with Iamaleava in college but Notre Dame is a major offer for anybody and cannot be ignored.

*****

The Anaheim (Calif.) Troy four-star tight end, who caught 61 passes for 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, committed to Washington over Utah in late June. He knew that coaching staff well, was comfortable with how he’d be used in the offense and the Huskies (despite tons of changes) did play in the national title game last season. Even through an outstanding offseason, Ploog hasn’t really seen his recruitment go national yet which is surprising. But in recent weeks, the four-star who plays at a smaller school out of the Southern California limelight landed a new offer from Oregon. Ploog said that he’s happy with his situation at Washington and that a flip isn’t imminent. But if we know one thing about Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff it’s that they will continue to pursue their targets until the bitter end. This one might not be totally over.

*****