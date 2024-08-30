in other news
Elite WR Daniel Odom is developing a bond with Miami
Despite being nearly 3,000 miles away from home, Odom can see himself becoming a Miami Hurricane.
Rivals.com Freshman All-America Team: Defense
Here is the Rivals Freshman All-America defensive team focused on only 2024 prospects. Two SoCal guys made the team.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects preparing for in-season visits
Things are heating up once again as top prospects are making visits. Here's the latest on Vander Ploog and Luke Fahey.
Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the first five-stars for the 2027 class
The initial 2027 rankings contain one California 5-star prospect and 5 others that made the top 60 list.
Four-star SF Tounde Yessoufou's focus has turned to his recruitment
Yessoufou recently named a top ten and has now set up official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee.
in other news
Elite WR Daniel Odom is developing a bond with Miami
Despite being nearly 3,000 miles away from home, Odom can see himself becoming a Miami Hurricane.
Rivals.com Freshman All-America Team: Defense
Here is the Rivals Freshman All-America defensive team focused on only 2024 prospects. Two SoCal guys made the team.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects preparing for in-season visits
Things are heating up once again as top prospects are making visits. Here's the latest on Vander Ploog and Luke Fahey.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at four prospects in the West Region that could be at risk to flip their commitments before the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle.
THIS SERIES: Four Midwest prospects on flip watch | Four Southeast prospects on flip watch | Four Mid-South prospects on flip watch | Four Florida prospects on flip watch
*****
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
*****
There are no serious indications that the Stanford quarterback commit is looking around – yet. And they may never come since the Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley four-star committed to the Cardinal in February, he’s going to play with his brother, Tiger, there and everything looks really good.
But if Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight flips to Auburn (and at this point it would be a surprise if he stuck with the Irish), the coaching staff in South Bend could make another run at Bachmeier, a top target this offseason.
Bachmeier was actually on his way to Notre Dame and was seriously thinking about committing when Knight beat him to it. The four-star has said he’s very content with his situation and turning down everything Stanford offers would be tough but it will be interesting to see if Notre Dame circles back.
*****
It would make sense if Brown remains committed to UCLA. The Downey (Calif.) Warren pass-catcher committed to the Bruins on July 4, less than two months after his quarterback, four-star Madden Iamaleava, chose UCLA as well. The duo could be really lethal and productive in Westwood.
But Notre Dame recently offered and that can never be ignored. The Irish already have a few pass-catchers in the class but with Brown’s versatility and playmaking ability it could be something to watch.
Maybe it’s a long shot that Brown would leave home and forego playing with Iamaleava in college but Notre Dame is a major offer for anybody and cannot be ignored.
*****
The Anaheim (Calif.) Troy four-star tight end, who caught 61 passes for 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, committed to Washington over Utah in late June. He knew that coaching staff well, was comfortable with how he’d be used in the offense and the Huskies (despite tons of changes) did play in the national title game last season.
Even through an outstanding offseason, Ploog hasn’t really seen his recruitment go national yet which is surprising. But in recent weeks, the four-star who plays at a smaller school out of the Southern California limelight landed a new offer from Oregon.
Ploog said that he’s happy with his situation at Washington and that a flip isn’t imminent. But if we know one thing about Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff it’s that they will continue to pursue their targets until the bitter end. This one might not be totally over.
*****
Through the offseason, Waller was very high on Colorado but things cooled off a little bit when position coach Brett Bartolone moved from receivers to tight ends. Still, the Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills standout had a ton of interest in the Buffaloes but it just never worked out.
Waller, who had nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season, also talked highly of Tennessee, Michigan State, Arizona, BYU and others. Little did we know that his relationship with the Cougars kept growing and in June he committed to BYU.
Even after his pledge, though, Waller has scheduled official visits this season to Arizona and Cal. Others might get involved if Waller has another strong year especially schools looking for a high-end receiver late in the process.